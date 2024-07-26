Soul Beat, California's first African American TV station, is coming back

California’s first African American television station is getting ready for a relaunch.

Founded in 1978 by the late Chuck Johnson, Soul Beat, the 24/7 channel based in Oakland, highlighted music, lifestyle, education and culture for more than two decades.

The network went off air in 2003 after the passing of its founder. Now, a man with the same name, Chuck Johnson, is looking to revive the historic network.

"At this day in time, Soul Beat can be actually a multi-generational platform," Johnson said. "So, that means a place where history can be preserved, but we can also go into the future."

The new Soul Beat is currently working on a podcast, concert series and community outreach events, with a goal of getting back to 24/7 programming in the future.

Johnson is also a so-called cultural strategist working for the city's seventh district. He said he wants to use culture, music and entertainment to spark discussions about Oakland's real issues, including the impacts of crime.

"If we start to really having a relationship to help you understand, you’re taking away the entertainment value of our city every time you do those things. So, if you start valuing Oakland instead of trying to tear up Oakland, that’s where I feel we will switch," he said.

This Tuesday, the network will celebrate the fourth Soul Beat Day, but instead of putting on a concert like it has in years past, it will host a town hall event at the California Ballroom featuring political leaders like Mayor Sheng Thao and musical artists.

The goal is to discuss the city's biggest problems and potential solutions.

"I believe solutions to our problems are with the community," Thao said. "We want to hear and have real conversations with the community."

Champ Green, part of Bay Area rap group MacArthur Maze, said he grew up on Soul Beat. He will be part of Tuesday's town hall, advocating for the power of music as a vehicle for finding solutions.

"A lot of people have been upgraded just by listening to conscious rap, hip hop, or whatever the case may be, but it is an influence, that influence to make you affluent," he said. "You can be inspired to aspire to be great."