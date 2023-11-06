Southbound I-680 through Pleasanton reopens on time

Caltrans reopened southbound Interstate 680 in Pleasanton between the I-580/I-680 connector and state Route 84 on schedule at 4 a.m. Monday.

During the closure, workers removed two and a half miles of dilapidated pavement, replacing it with concrete for a smooth ride for motorists, the transport agency said.

According to Caltrans, its work on the roadway shrank 40 nights of nighttime closures into one weekend, sparing motorists three months of nighttime closures.

Weekend closures also enhance safety for workers and motorists, the agency added. Additional information about improvements being made on I-680 can be found at www.680paving.com or by leaving a question on Caltrans' project hotline at (510) 286-0319.