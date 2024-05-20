Southbound I-680 in East Bay fully reopens after weekend partial closure

Southbound Interstate 680 in the East Bay's Tri-Valley region fully reopened early Monday morning after a weekend closure for repaving work, Caltrans said.

The partial closure included three left lanes of southbound I-680 between Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon and the I-580/I-680 connector in Pleasanton. Caltrans said the lanes reopened at 2 a.m. Monday, a couple of hours ahead of schedule.

Two right lanes of southbound I-680 remained open during the project, but traffic through the area still got clogged up. The northbound direction of the freeway remained open.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The same closure is scheduled for May 31 to June 3, and here's what to know:

Detours during partial Interstate 680 closure

Motorists driving west on Interstate 80 in Vacaville and Fairfield will remain on I-80 to southbound I-880.

Motorists on southbound I-680 near the Benicia Bridge can take I-780 west to I-80 to southbound I-880.

Motorists on southbound I-680 in Concord can take SR-4 to I-80 to southbound I-880.

Motorists on southbound I-680 in Walnut Creek can take SR-24 to I-80 to southbound I-880.

Full shutdown locations during partial Interstate 680 closure

Southbound Saint Patrick Way onramp onto southbound I-680

Lane closure locations (not full closure) during partial Interstate 680 closure

Three left lanes closed on southbound I-680 between Alcosta Blvd in San Ramon and I-580/I-680 connector in Dublin

Far left lane (Express Lane) and left shoulder closed on northbound I-680 between Amador Valley Blvd in Dublin and Alcosta Blvd in San Ramon

Maps of Interstate 680 weekend closure