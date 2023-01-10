Southern California Storm Creates Travel Nightmare in Oakland

A Southwest Airlines flight from Oakland to Burbank never made it to its destination due to severe turbulence, travelers said Monday.

The flight took off from the Oakland International Airport around 7 p.m. Monday night and after two attempts to land in Burbank, the flight had to turn around, landing back in Oakland around 9 p.m.

Roland Liwanag said he’s an experienced flier and has never experienced such turbulence.

“The second time I thought, ‘OK I think we're going to get this one’ because I could really see the runway, probably less than 100 feet, we were really close,” he said. “But because there was a lot of wind, there was turbulence.”

Carmelita, who was also on the flight, said she was so scared, she began texting her children.

They both commended the crew on board, including the pilot, saying they were very complimentary and kept it together.