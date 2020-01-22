Southwest Airlines

Southwest Expands Flights From Oakland to Hawaiian Islands

Southwest will also resume service to Puerto Vallarta and San Jose del Cabo in Mexico on March 6.

By Bay City News

Southwest Bathroom Camera Lawsuit
Matt Hartman, AP

Starting in March, Southwest Airlines will expand its nonstop routes to Hawaii from Oakland International Airport, airport officials said.

The flights to Kona on the Big Island of Hawaii started on Sunday and operate four times a week. Flights to Lihue on Kauai started on Tuesday and run three times a week.

On March 7, both routes will operate daily, according to airport officials.

Local

PG&E 31 mins ago

California Governor Urges Judge to Reject PG&E Bankruptcy

NFL 10 hours ago

Silver and Black Formally Announce Name Change to Las Vegas Raiders

The airline also flies to Honolulu on Oahu and Kahului on Maui.

With these additions, the Oakland airport will support up to 19 daily flights to Hawaii on Southwest, Hawaiian and Alaska airlines.

Southwest will also resume service to Puerto Vallarta and San Jose del Cabo in Mexico on March 6.

This article tagged under:

Southwest AirlinesHawaiiOakland Airport
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us