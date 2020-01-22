Southwest Expands Flights From Oakland to Hawaiian Islands

Starting in March, Southwest Airlines will expand its nonstop routes to Hawaii from Oakland International Airport, airport officials said.

The flights to Kona on the Big Island of Hawaii started on Sunday and operate four times a week. Flights to Lihue on Kauai started on Tuesday and run three times a week.

On March 7, both routes will operate daily, according to airport officials.

The airline also flies to Honolulu on Oahu and Kahului on Maui.

With these additions, the Oakland airport will support up to 19 daily flights to Hawaii on Southwest, Hawaiian and Alaska airlines.

Southwest will also resume service to Puerto Vallarta and San Jose del Cabo in Mexico on March 6.