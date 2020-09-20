Stabbings During Fight Leave 4 Hospitalized With Serious Injuries

Four men are being treated for serious injuries after being stabbed early Sunday morning in Fremont, police said.

Officers responded a stabbing report shortly after 1 a.m. in the 40000 block of Stockton Way, where they found four men with severe wounds and lacerations, police said.

Officers provided trauma care to halt blood loss until medical personnel arrived to take the victims to area trauma centers.

Detectives learned the stabbings were "likely the result of an ongoing dispute," police said. "Several of the involved individuals were heavily intoxicated and confronted another group of subjects who had arrived in a car."

The two sides argued, then armed themselves as a fight broke out that injured men from both groups, police said.

The hospitalized victims were stabilized and are expected to survive, police said.

Officials said the dispute does not appear to be gang related.

As the investigation into the fight continues, police ask anyone with information to to contact Det. Matt Floresca at 510-790-6900 or mfloresca@fremont.gov.