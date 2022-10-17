Stockton serial killer

Suspect in Stockton Serial Killings Has Criminal Record in Alameda County

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Records show the Stockton serial killings suspect has criminal ties to the Bay Area.

Wesley Brownlee was previously sentenced in Alameda County in 1999 to two years for possession of a controlled substance for sale.

He was then released on parole in August 1999.

Wesley Brownlee
Stockton Police Department
Wesley Brownlee.
Brownlee was again convicted in Alameda County in December 2001 to three years for transporting and selling a controlled substance.

He was released on parole in May 2003 and was discharged from parole in May 2006.

Brownlee was arrested Saturday and police believe he was on "a mission to kill."

