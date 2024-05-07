3-alarm fire damages apartment building, house in Oakland

A three-alarm fire damaged an apartment building and a single-family home in Oakland Tuesday afternoon, according to the fire department.
The blaze burned in the area of East Eighth Street and Sixth Avenue, the fire department said. It started in the multi-unit apartment building before spreading to the home next door.
No injuries were reported.
Further information wasn't immediately available.
