Dublin High School fight sends 2 students to hospital

Two students were injured in a fight that broke out at Dublin High School late Thursday morning, according to police.

The fight reportedly broke out just before noon in the student union, according to police. Roughly 50 to 100 students reportedly gathered around the fight, which involved three students.

One student lost consciousness during the fight but regained full awareness and function before officers arrived, police said. That student along with another involved in the fight were taken to the hospital to be evaluated and treated. Their injuries were believed to be minor.

The third student involved in the fight was identified but not detained, police said.

The motive behind the fight is under investigation, according to police.

The high school was temporarily placed on lockdown "as a precautionary measure" and "to ensure the safety of all students," police said.

Anyone with information about the fight is asked to call police at 925-833-6670.