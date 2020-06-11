Sunvalley Shopping Center, DMV Field Offices Reopen as Cases in Region Creep Back Up

A sign of normalcy will return to Contra Costa County Thursday with the reopening of the Sunvalley Shopping Center.

Although more than 160 stores at the mall will be allowed to reopen, not all of them will. The general manger at the shopping center told the East Bay Times that the rollout will be gradual.

The ones that do open for in-person shopping will have to follow new safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. These include increased cleaning and disinfecting, different types of disinfectant and removing or rearranging furniture to keep common areas spaced out.

Also happening Thursday will be the reopening of the remaining 169 DMV field offices that have been closed – although the DMV director said that most business can still be conducted online.

As counties continue to reopen and more testing is done, the Bay Area is starting to see a rise in coronavirus cases across the region. Gov. Gavin Newsom said this is to be expected, and that is why mask wearing and social distancing are still highly encouraged.

In Contra Costa County, the number of new cases per day started to drop in early April but as of Monday, new cases are climbing back up.