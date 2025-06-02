Supper club opens at historic Oakland building

For the first time in 20 years, the Oakland community got to step inside a historic ballroom Sunday for a ticketed event.

It was all part of the reopening of what’s now known as the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts -- a downtown building more than a century old.

“If you’ve been in Oakland very long, people have said ‘oh I saw my first concert there’ or ‘I was on stage there when I was a kid,’” said Terri Trotter, CEO of the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts.

The 110-year-old building was once called the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center, and before that, the Oakland Civic Auditorium.

In 2005, the city council voted to close it due to the operating costs. But it was recently refurbished, and now, reopened.

NBC Bay Area’s Alyssa Goard was there as the center launched a new cabaret supper club to put Oakland’s arts, music and food in the spotlight.

