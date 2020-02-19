Suspect in Custody After Attack at 24 Hour Fitness in Fremont

A suspect is in custody after an attack Monday on a woman in a Zumba class at 24 Hour Fitness in Fremont, police said.

According to police, 33-year-old Jonathan Anderson made his way into the gym, walked over to a woman who was in the middle of a Zumba class, pushed her and held her down in an attempt to sexually assault her. Another person in the class jumped in, and Anderson tried to leave – but gym employees detained him until police arrived.

“I heard that someone got sexually assaulted here and it’s just like, wow, it’s so terrible,” said Shaun Perry, a Union City resident.

The gym manager wouldn’t talk about the incident, but gym members heard about the attack from other members. One woman said that she would have liked to have heard something from management.

“I’m not really afraid to come back because I have to work out, well I don’t have to, but I like coming here,” said Fremont resident Stephanie Chen. “But at the same time, I feel like they should put out a notice.”

Police said that they have a video of the attack from the gym, and they want to know if there are more victims out there.

Anderson’s first court appearance for sexual assault and violation of probation is scheduled for Thursday.