Suspect in Walnut Creek Nordstrom Flash Robbery Appears in Court

One of three suspects arrested in the violent flash robbery at Walnut Creek’s Nordstrom appeared in court Monday.

Business leaders say accountability is key in making sure shoppers feel safe this holiday season.

“When we were walking up, I said we would be nervous if it was closer to closing time,” said shopper Janet Wood.

Shoppers said they can’t forget the images in darkness where police said dozens of organized thieves raided Nordstrom on Nov. 20.

Three suspects, Dana Dawson, Joshua Underwood and Rodney Robinson face charges including robbery and using force and fear against Nordstrom employees.

In court, the prosecutor said Robinson had $2,000 of stolen Nordstrom merchandise.

NBC Bay Area spoke with Robinson’s godfather Monday and he said he was hoping he’d be released but that didn’t happen. The judge denied the request by the defense attorney.

Instead, Robinson remains in custody, while two other suspects, who were released pending their court cases, will be arraigned Tuesday.

“The holiday season is a special time with family and shopping is part of that … we’re doing everything we can to make people feel safe,” said Bob Linscheid, CEO of the Walnut Creek Chamber of Commerce.

Shoppers are getting the message and showing support. Fortunately, foot traffic was up 20% this past weekend compared to pre-COVID the same weekend.

“We always think, we love this city,” said Wood.