Suspect in shooting death of Too Short's brother turns himself in

A suspect involved in the deadly shooting of the brother of Bay Area rap legend Too Short has turned himself in, Oakland police said Friday.
Maijji Jackson turned himself in and was charged with murder, police confirmed.
Too Short's brother, 61-year-old Wayne Shaw, was shot and killed on Jan. 29 during an attempted robbery in the area of 49th Avenue and East 12th Street.
