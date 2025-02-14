Oakland

Suspect in shooting death of Too Short's brother turns himself in

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A suspect involved in the deadly shooting of the brother of Bay Area rap legend Too Short has turned himself in, Oakland police said Friday.

Maijji Jackson turned himself in and was charged with murder, police confirmed.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Too Short's brother, 61-year-old Wayne Shaw, was shot and killed on Jan. 29 during an attempted robbery in the area of 49th Avenue and East 12th Street.

Oakland Jan 31

Too Short posts first videos since brother's shooting death in Oakland

Oakland Jan 29

Brother of rapper Too Short shot, killed in Oakland

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us