Police Arrest Suspect Who Stole, Crashed Oakland Police Cruiser

By NBC Bay Area staff

Oakland Police Department

A person was arrested after stealing an Oakland Police Department cruiser early Thursday morning, police said.

The incident happened while an officer responded to medical emergency on the 1200 block of Broadway just before 1:30 a.m.

While helping the person with the medical emergency, another person approached him to report a stolen vehicle. While the officer spoke to both of those people, a third person jumped into the fully-marked cruiser and sped off, police said.

The suspect led an Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputy on a pursuit where he eventually crashed into a parked car and a brick wall in the 4200 block of Oakmore Road.

No one was injured and the suspect was arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at 510-238-3426.

