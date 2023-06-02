Brentwood

Suspected DUI Driver Dies After Pursuit, Crash in Brentwood

By NBC Bay Area staff

Authorities work at the scene of a deadly pursuit crash in Brentwood.
A suspected drunken driver who fled from authorities in Brentwood Thursday night, triggering a brief pursuit, later died in a solo crash, police said.

A Brentwood officer was patrolling the area of Sand Creek Road and O’Hara Avenue just after 7 p.m. when he spotted a driver commit an undisclosed vehicle code violation, police said.

After pulling the driver over, the officer approached the car and noticed that the driver "displayed obvious symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol," police said.

The driver then sped off, prompting a pursuit, police said.

A short time later, the driver veered off the roadway and crashed. They died at the scene, police said.

The identity of the driver wasn't immediately released.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Brentwood Police Department Dispatch at 925-809-7911.

