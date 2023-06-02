Suspected DUI Driver Dies After Pursuit, Crash in Brentwood

A suspected drunken driver who fled from authorities in Brentwood Thursday night, triggering a brief pursuit, later died in a solo crash, police said.

A Brentwood officer was patrolling the area of Sand Creek Road and O’Hara Avenue just after 7 p.m. when he spotted a driver commit an undisclosed vehicle code violation, police said.

After pulling the driver over, the officer approached the car and noticed that the driver "displayed obvious symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol," police said.

The driver then sped off, prompting a pursuit, police said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

A short time later, the driver veered off the roadway and crashed. They died at the scene, police said.

The identity of the driver wasn't immediately released.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Brentwood Police Department Dispatch at 925-809-7911.