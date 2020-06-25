Suspected Shoplifter Dies After Fight With Apparent Worker at Antioch Lucky's Supermarket

A man who police believe may have been shoplifting has died after a fight with an apparent employee at an Antioch supermarket Wednesday night, officials confirmed.

The person believed to be an employee and the suspected shoplifter fought behind Lucky’s on Contra Loma Boulevard before the man became unresponsive.

Police arrived and began CPR, but the man, who appeared to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The employee was taken to a hospital.

No other information was immediately available.