Antioch

Suspected Shoplifter Dies After Fight With Apparent Worker at Antioch Lucky's Supermarket

By NBC Bay Area staff

Crime scene tape is pictured in this file photo.
Getty

A man who police believe may have been shoplifting has died after a fight with an apparent employee at an Antioch supermarket Wednesday night, officials confirmed.

The person believed to be an employee and the suspected shoplifter fought behind Lucky’s on Contra Loma Boulevard before the man became unresponsive.

Police arrived and began CPR, but the man, who appeared to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The employee was taken to a hospital.

Local

San Jose 2 hours ago

San Jose Police Officers Save Baby's Life

Palo Alto Police 2 hours ago

Palo Alto Police Department Hit With New Civil Rights Lawsuit

No other information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Antioch
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us