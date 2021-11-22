Oakland

Suspects Fleeing Robbery Shot at Police Patrol Car in Oakland

By Bay City News

Getty

A robbery suspect fired at an Oakland police patrol car early Monday, but officers inside the vehicle weren't hit by gunfire, police said.

Officers responded to a robbery just before 3 a.m. in the 8100 block of MacArthur Boulevard. When they arrived, several suspects and cars were leaving the area.

Someone inside one of the cars fired a gun multiple times at the officers' marked patrol vehicle. The officers inside weren't hit, according to Oakland police.

A description of the suspects or their cars was not available. No other information was released about the shooting.

Anyone who has information regarding the robbery and shooting is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.

