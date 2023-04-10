Suspects in Fatal Freeway Shooting of Jasper Wu Due in Court

Three men charged in the 2021 fatal freeway shooting of 2-year-old Jasper Wu were scheduled to be in court Monday.

Trevor Green, Ivory Bivins and Johnny Jackson have been charged with murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.

In November 2021, Jasper was asleep in his car seat inside his parents' vehicle when he was shot and killed by a stray bullet on Interstate 880 during a rolling gunbattle between rival gangs, police said.

The suspects were arrested in December.

Protesters are expected outside the courthouse to show their opposition to reports that DA Pamela Price plans to drop enhancement charges. Price has denied the reports and declined to comment on the issue.

"I want to clear the record. I assured the parents of Jasper Wu that the men we believe are responsible for his death are charged with serious crimes and they will be held accountable," Price said in a pre-recorded video statement.

Last week, members of the Asian American community demanded an apology from Price after they say she was "condescending and divisive" in her response to an email asking about the charges in the Jasper Wu case.

The email obtained by NBC Bay Area and allegedly written by Price indicated that community members concerned about the case were being misled by the local Chinese community and the media.