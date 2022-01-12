Oakland

Teacher ‘Sick Out' at Frick Academy Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

The school has had 22 cases of COVID-19 since the school reopened after winter break

By Bay City News

FG Trade | Getty Images

Most teachers, support staff and administrators at Frick United Academy of Language in Oakland called in sick Wednesday and Thursday to protect others from COVID-19, a teacher and organizer at the school said.

The school has had 22 cases of COVID-19 since the school reopened after winter break while 25 to 75 percent of students have been absent from each class, according to organizers.

Yet, officials with the Oakland Unified School District have not quarantined the school, prompting teachers and staff to act.

"We have an outbreak," Frick teacher Ella Every-Wortman said.

School is out Friday, so the two-day "sickout" will provide a five-day quarantine period before classes resume Tuesday after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday Monday.

Oakland Unified School District officials did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

This article tagged under:

OaklandTeachers
