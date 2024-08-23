Teaching assistant from Fremont arrested on suspicion of multiple sexual assaults

Police in Fremont have arrested a teaching assistant suspected of multiple sexual assaults, the department said Thursday.

Brandon Duran, 25, of Fremont, is suspected of several crimes after multiple juvenile students at the California School for the Deaf came forward with stories of alleged sexual assaults in Fremont and Livermore, police said.

Duran, who police said is a teaching assistant at the school, is allegedly linked to at least three separate assaults.

Duran was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of annoying or molesting a child, oral copulation with a minor, oral copulation with a victim too intoxicated to resist, contact with a minor with the intent to commit a sexual offense, oral copulation by force or fear, and unlawful sexual penetration.

According to jail records, Duran was being held on $190,000 bail as of Thursday evening. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

Detectives are looking for other potential alleged victims who may have had contact with Duran. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Crimes Against Persons Detective Ana Santana at (510) 513-1091.

Anonymous tips can be texted to 'Tip FremontPD' followed by your short message to 888-777 or via the web at fremontpolice.gov/Tip.