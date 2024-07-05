Hayward

18-year-old dies from injuries suffered in Hayward shooting

By Bay City News

An emergency sign at a hospital
NBC10 Boston

One of two teens injured in a shooting last week in Hayward has died, police said Thursday.

The youths, ages 17 and 18, were hit by gunfire on June 27 near the intersection of Mission Boulevard and Industrial Parkway.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The 18-year-old, a Pleasanton resident, suffered critical injuries and on Wednesday was taken off life support, according to Hayward police. His name was not released.

The 17-year-old, also from Pleasanton, was treated at a local hospital and has since been released.

The shooting was reported about 11:11 p.m. on June 27, and the victims were found near the 100 block of West Tennyson Road after they fled and called 911 for help.

There's no indication that the shooting is connected to a killing the day before, on June 26, though it hasn't been ruled out, police said.

In that case, a 15-year-old from Rodeo was found shot to death about 2 a.m. near the 24000 block of Second Street, police said.

Local

BART 3 hours ago

BART Red Line service shut down for the day between Richmond, Millbrae

california wildfires 1 hour ago

Wildfire near Yosemite prompts evacuations, road closures

About 2:15 a.m., officers received reports that a second shooting victim had gone to a local medical facility for treatment.

That victim, a 13-year-old boy from Hayward, was in critical but stable condition, police said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Any loss of life is heartbreaking, and the loss of such young members of our community is even more difficult to comprehend," Hayward Police Chief Bryan Matthews said. "Our thoughts go out to the family and loved ones of the victims in this incident."

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Hayward
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us