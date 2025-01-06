Alameda County

17-year-old driver killed in crash outside Livermore

By Brendan Weber

NBC

A 17-year-old driver suspected of speeding was killed Saturday in a solo-vehicle crash outside Livermore, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver, a boy, crashed into a tree on Del Valle Road, south of Mendenhall Road, at about 5:30 p.m., the CHP said.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"Please, slow down, and drive with respect not only for you but others on the road," the CHP wrote in a post on X.

Anyone who may have information about the crash is asked to call the CHP at 925-828-0466.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Alameda County
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us