17-year-old driver killed in crash outside Livermore

A 17-year-old driver suspected of speeding was killed Saturday in a solo-vehicle crash outside Livermore, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver, a boy, crashed into a tree on Del Valle Road, south of Mendenhall Road, at about 5:30 p.m., the CHP said.

"Please, slow down, and drive with respect not only for you but others on the road," the CHP wrote in a post on X.

Anyone who may have information about the crash is asked to call the CHP at 925-828-0466.