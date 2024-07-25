Teen hurt during youth basketball game in Alameda when player stomps on his head

A teen from the Sacramento area suffered a head injury last weekend after an opposing player stomped on his head during an AAU basketball game in Alameda, according to a report from KCRA-TV.

The incident happened Sunday during a game between Tumakbo United and Payton's Place at College of Alameda, KCRA reported.

The injured player, identified as Seth Guingab, 13, of Elk Grove, suffered a concussion, was taken to a local hospital and is recovering, a family lawyer told the TV station.

The injury occurred during an inbound pass play where Seth, playing for Tumakbo United, and an opposing player battled for the ball, and Seth fell to the floor, KCRA reported. A third player from Payton's Place intervened and reportedly stomped on Seth's head.

Alameda police are investigating the incident.

"We're insisting on corrective measures or insisting on the safety of our children to be re-evaluated so these situations like this don't happen again," the Guingab family's lawyer Kathleen Alparce told KCRA.

In a statement to the station, Payton’s Place said, "The kid (opposing player) is not playing anymore or part of the program and is getting help."

AAU, or Amateur Athletic Union, is a traveling youth sports league for multiple sports, typically composed of high school-age and younger players.