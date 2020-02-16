Antioch

Teen Killed, 2 Men Injured in Antioch Crash

By Bay City News

Generic Police Lights Caution Tape 04251994

An 18-year-old woman was killed and two men seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a solo vehicle accident on James Donlon Boulevard in Antioch, police said.

Police were called at 4:26 p.m. Sunday to James Donlon near Hummingbird Lane, in southwestern Antioch. Officers arrived to find the woman nearby, having been ejected from the crashed vehicle. Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two occupants of the vehicle, a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, had to be extricated from the wreckage by Contra Costa County Fire Department personnel. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of what police describe as "major but non-life-threatening" injuries.

Local

coronavirus Feb 16

Coronavirus Fears Impact Oakland Chinatown Business

Making It in the Bay Feb 13

Making It in the Bay: The Reality of Living in Vehicles

Police said initial indications are that excessive speed is a likely factor in the wreck. No other details, including the name of the victim, were available early Sunday night.

Officers are investigating the accident Sunday night. Anyone with information about the accident, or who may have witnessed it, is asked to call Antioch police officer or who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Officer Calvin Prieto at (925) 779-6900, ext. 85936 or cprieto@ci.antioch.ca.us. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

This article tagged under:

AntiochEast Baydeadly crash
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us