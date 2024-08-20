Oakland

Teen killed, adult taken to hospital after being hit by car in Oakland

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

A teen was killed and an adult went to a hospital after being hit by a car while walking in a crosswalk on International Boulevard in East Oakland on Monday evening.

A little before 6:30 p.m., the 17-year-old Oakland resident was crossing the street near 72nd Avenue with an adult, also from Oakland, when they were hit by a driver headed east "at a high rate of speed," according to Oakland police.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The teen died at the scene and the adult was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said in a news release Tuesday.

The driver allegedly fled after the collision but was soon involved in a multi-vehicle crash in the 8400 block of International Boulevard before being taken into custody by Alameda County sheriff's deputies, police said.

"It appears alcohol may have been a factor in this collision," according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Traffic Section at (510) 777-8570 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950. Any videos or photos that could help with the investigation can be sent to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us