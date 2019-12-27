road rage

Teen Suspect at Large in Road Rage Killing

By Robert Handa

Authorities in Oakland are searching for the man suspected of gunning down a young woman earlier this month in what they’re calling a road rage incident – the man has been charged, but police think he may have left the country.

The family of the victim, 19-year-old San Leandro resident Madisyn White-Carroll, are angry that the suspect has gotten away, and that police have not released his photo.

The suspect was named in court documents as 19-year-old Roberto Martinez of Hayward.

According to officials, White-Carroll was visiting a friend back on Dec. 10 when she got into a minor traffic collision on E Street. Martinez allegedly got out of the other car and confronted her. Officials said he was angry that she was taking a video of the scene.

Martinez allegedly followed her when she left and shot her, sending her car crashing into a parked vehicle. A neighbor who did not want to be identified said he tried to help.

“She said ‘help me, help me,’ and that’s all I could her,” the neighbor said.

White-Carroll’s mother said she is very upset Martinez’s photo has not been released to the public because she believes it could help lead to his arrest.

“Why hide him? That’s not fair,” she said. “I can’t hide my daughter. She’s dead.”

Oakland Police said the photo is in the hands of the district attorney’s office.

This article tagged under:

road rageOaklandEast Bay
