3 teens killed in two early-morning Oakland shootings

Three teens were shot dead at two different scenes in Oakland early Monday morning, according to the police department.

Just before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Filbert Street on reports of an unresponsive person, police said. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

About 30 minutes later, Oakland officers responded to the 1300 block of 102nd Avenue in response to a ShotSpotter activation, police said.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old Antioch man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A short time later, police were notified of a second victim in that shooting, a 17-year-old San Francisco boy, who arrived at an area hospital with at a gunshot wound, OPD said. He was treated at the hospital but later pronounced dead.

Police had no suspect information or motives for the shootings.

The victims' identities were not released and pending notification of family.

The three homicides were the 38th, 39th and 40th in Oakland this year, police said.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings should contact the OPD Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.