2 teens stabbed in Pleasanton; suspect arrested

A Pleasanton teenager was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of stabbing two other teens, according to police.

Officers responded at about 11 p.m. Saturday to the 1000 block of Harvest Circle to investigate a reported fight involving roughly 10 teens, police said.

Police determined that two Pleasanton teens, both 18 years of age, had been stabbed in the leg. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested and booked into juvenile hall for assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.

The Pleasanton Unified School District issued the following statement:

"We are not aware of threats on social media at this time. We are aware of the incident that took place on Saturday off campus involving students and have reached out to the families involved. In collaboration with the Pleasanton Police Department we understand this to be an isolated incident. We have support available to Amador Valley High School families and encourage students to reach out to an adult they trust on campus with any concerns to safety on campus."