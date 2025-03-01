Tesla

Fire prevented rescue of 3 victims in Piedmont car crash, authorities say

A preliminary investigation revealed police were unable to extinguish the flames of a Tesla Cybertruck after a crash in Piedmont in November, trapping three and resulting in their deaths

By Bay City News

Three people in a Tesla Cybertruck couldn't be rescued after a crash in Piedmont when the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames, authorities said Friday after a preliminary investigation.

The three were killed the day before Thanksgiving when the Tesla struck a retaining wall and tree and then caught fire on Hampton Road between Sea View and King avenues at about 3 a.m.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Alameda County Feb 13

Toxicology reports show Piedmont crash victims had alcohol, drugs in systems

Alameda County Nov 30, 2024

3 victims identified in deadly Piedmont crash

Alameda County Nov 30, 2024

3 victims identified in deadly Piedmont crash

The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau said driver Soren Dixon, 19, and passengers Jack Nelson, 20, and Krysta Tsukahara, 19, suffocated from smoke inhalation. Burns contributed to the deaths, the bureau said.

Police responding to the crash at about 3:10 a.m. were unable to extinguish the flames and rescue the three still in the truck, according to a press release Friday. A motorist who had been following the Tesla before the crash managed to rescue one person from the vehicle.

A combination of alcohol and drugs, along with unsafe speed, were contributing factors to the cause of the Nov. 27 collision, the California Highway Patrol said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Teslacar crash
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us