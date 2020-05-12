Tesla May be Able to Open Next Week

Tesla may open next week following a discussion Tuesday between officials of the company and Alameda County, county officials said.

Tesla submitted a reopening plan Monday to Alameda County public health officials who met with the company Tuesday about safety and prevention.

If Tesla's plan includes additional safety recommendations made by public health officials and public health indicators don't change or improve, Tesla can prepare this week to reopen next week.

The electric carmaker's Fremont plant is still open against the county's stay-at-home order due to COVID-19. Scott Budman reports.

Fremont police will be verifying that Tesla is maintaining social distancing and health and safety guidelines for workers.

Public health officials also said that other businesses may be able to begin some activities next week.

Monday, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk said he was reopening the company's Fremont plant despite public health orders not to. Musk said Monday that if police came to the plant he would ask them to arrest only him.