San Ramon

Tesla Crashes Through Wall at San Ramon Home

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Ramon police on Tuesday were investigating an incident involving a Tesla crashing through the wall of a home Monday night.

The incident happened about 9:30 p.m. Monday on Poinsettia Street, near the Goddard School, police said.

Witnesses told police the car may have accelerated on its own with the driver still inside and plowed through a wall separating the garage and kitchen.

The Tesla driver was not injured nor was anyone inside the home, but the crash caused significant damage to the home's kitchen.

The cause of the wreck was under investigation.

This article tagged under:

San RamonTesla
