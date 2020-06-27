Texas Man Charged With Defrauding East Bay Union of $4.5M

The arrest of a Texas man who allegedly defrauded an East Bay union local of more than $4.5 million over six years was announced Friday in Oakland by United States Attorney David Anderson.

The complaint, resulting from an investigation by the FBI and the U.S. Department of Labor, alleges that Scott A. Wilson diverted the money as information technology director for the Alameda-based Operating Engineers Local Union No. 3.

Wilson allegedly used an alias and set up front companies to divert money via fraudulent purchases for goods never delivered, at times having the gains delivered to him in cash "wrapped in the shape of bricks and placed in silver bags" at various Bay Area restaurants, according to the complaint.

Payments from the union also allegedly went to family members for work never done.

The scheme was discovered when the union's finance department learned Wilson had concealed that he was the principal behind one of the front companies the IT Department was using, according to the complaint.

Wilson was arrested Thursday in Corsicana, Texas, and made an appearance in federal court in Dallas Friday. He was ordered to appear in federal court in Oakland on July 13.