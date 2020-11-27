Fremont

Thanksgiving Fire Damages Fremont Apartments, Displaces 30

As many as 30 people were without a place to sleep on Thanksgiving after a fire at a Fremont apartment complex.

The flames broke out just after 7 p.m. near the corner of Franciscan Court and Fernald Street, next to Warm Springs Park. A man who lives there says he was celebrating the holiday with his family when he heard the commotion.

“I heard some popping noise, never heard before, more popping and commotion, maybe ladies screaming,” Ralph Perez said. “And that’s what got my attention, opened the door and I could see flames.”

The battalion chief says the fire started in an upstairs apartment. At least five other units were damaged.

No injuries were reported.

