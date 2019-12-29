‘There’s a Huge Void’ Mother of Twins Killed in Accident Speaks

The mother of the two twins killed in a car crash in Pleasanton on Christmas night said she wants people to know her boys were kind and were trying to help others.



Ana Reynoso said in an exclusive interview with NBC Bay Area that she gave the twins permission to go out and help an upset friend on Christmas.



“Come on mom, one of our friends are having a tough Christmas day,” Michael told his mother.



She didn’t expect her twins, their cousin Jared Reynoso and friend Javier Ramirez to go far. But when they didn’t return or call at curfew, she knew something was wrong.



Reynoso’s sister then tracked her brother’s location to Foothill Road in Pleasanton and went to find the deadly accident scene.



As they arrived, Reynoso saw the coroner's van show up. She said she’s grateful one of the boys survived, but she laments losing her twins.



“There’s a huge void,” she said. “It's just like pieces of the puzzle missing - its just not home”



Reynoso said there is no one to blame for the terrible accident, but is grateful for the community support her and her family have received.

