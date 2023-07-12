Oakland

Thieves break into market in Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood

By Kristine Flores

Thieves broke into Market One in Oakland’s Fruitvale Village early Wednesday morning, police said.

The break-in was reported just after 4 a.m. in the 3300 block of E. 12th Street.

Police said the suspects used a vehicle to force entry into the business.

However, by the time officers arrived, the suspects had already fled.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department at 510-238-3951.

