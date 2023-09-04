Oakland

Thieves steal $10K in tobacco from 7-Eleven in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

Brazen thieves robbed a 7-Eleven in Oakland Sunday night.

It happened at the store on Fifth Avenue and International Boulevard just after 6 p.m.

Four people were seen running into the store then going behind the counter and grabbing merchandise.

The suspects then go into a dark car with at least one bag of loot.

Oakland police say they got away with $10,000 in tobacco products.

On Monday morning, police found a man dead on the street near that same 7-Eleven but it’s not clear if the crimes are connected.

