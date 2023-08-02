Thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of equipment from Oakland school

Thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment from an Oakland independent school that offers free education to marginalized communities in the area.

According to Oakland police, a group of unknown individuals broke into The Freedom School on Monday and escaped with equipment, including several laptops.

The school did not have security cameras up at the time.

"It’s definitely a devastating impact that impacts all of our hearts and souls for all this hard work that we’re trying to do, but we understand the material conditions of our neighborhood and our community right now," school board member Dr. G Reyes said. "We’re living in desperate times."

On Wednesday, the school was changing all of its locks and was planning to add security cameras in the event of another break-in.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Oakland police.