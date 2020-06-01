Thousands Peacefully Protest in Oakland

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf is encouraging everyone in her city, and all of Alameda County, to stay home Monday and abide by the 8:30 p.m. curfew as protesters kick off another day of peaceful demonstrations.

Thousands gathered at Oakland Technical High School and marched down Broadway, planning to reach the Oakland Police Department, making nearby businesses board up.

Early Monday morning, more than 50 volunteers brought out their own brooms, detergent and washcloths to help scrub off the graffiti from historic buildings like Oakland’s first skyscraper. Later in the afternoon, demonstrators packed their cars and took part in a caravan protest, shining a light to the lack of PPE for essential workers.

Dozens heeded the call to help clean up downtown #Oakland. Many came with trash bags, brooms and towels to scrub off the graffiti and pick up debris. One volunteer said “it’s overwhelming to see the Town show up like this.” @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/qFOR57cStx — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) June 1, 2020

Later on, the caravan made its way to Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood, where peaceful protestors demanded an end to police brutality.

“We’re being slaughtered and it has to stop! It has to stop!” said Sharena Thomas from Moms 4 Housing.

Overnight, vandals targeted small businesses in East Oakland – ranging from cell phone stores to jewelry shops.

An eyeglass store in the Fruitvale district was spared, but the owner isn’t taking any chances and forked over $500 to board up all his windows.

#Oakland residents came out in droves to help clean up their city, after another night of chaos. The scent of detergent has replaced the smell of tear gas in downtown Oakland. A diverse group has shown up to scrub off graffiti, which looks like a painstaking process. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/j2x1quFTmQ — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) June 1, 2020