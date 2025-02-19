Tilden Regional Park cold case murder solved, authorities say

Law enforcement officials announced Wednesday they have solved the cold case murder of hiker Maria Weidhofer, who was killed in Berkeley's Tilden Regional Park on Nov. 16, 1990.

John Lipari, who killed himself in November at his Oregon home, sexually assaulted and strangled Weidhofer on a trail near Inspiration Point.

Lipari was living in Martinez at the time of the attack. Contra Costa County investigators identified him after matching his DNA to the killer's after his suicide.