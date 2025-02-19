Berkeley

Tilden Regional Park cold case murder solved, authorities say

By Tony Hicks | Bay City News

Maria Jane Weidhofer
Tony Hicks/Bay City News

Law enforcement officials announced Wednesday they have solved the cold case murder of hiker Maria Weidhofer, who was killed in Berkeley's Tilden Regional Park on Nov. 16, 1990.

John Lipari, who killed himself in November at his Oregon home, sexually assaulted and strangled Weidhofer on a trail near Inspiration Point.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Lipari was living in Martinez at the time of the attack. Contra Costa County investigators identified him after matching his DNA to the killer's after his suicide.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Berkeley
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us