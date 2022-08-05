New Evidence Helps Build Timeline of Alexis Gabe Disappearance

New evidence from police is giving us a closer look at the timeline of an Oakley woman’s disappearance back in January.

For more than 6 months now, Rowena and Gwyn Gabe have been missing their daughter, Alexis and holding out hope she’d be found.

Police formally announced that they beliefe Alexis had been murdered by her ex-boyfriend, Marshall Curtis Jones, but her body has never been found.

After gathering cell phone records, GPS data, surveillance video and interviews, Antioch police sat down with Alexis’ family last week to give a detailed timeline about her disappearance.

“It's giving us nightmares pretty much, we just couldn’t believe that something like, it just happened to our child,” said Gwyn.

The timeline starts with Jan. 16, the last day Alexis was seen alive.

It ends with June 2, when police announced gabe’s ex boyfriend was killed by authorities in Washington as they tried to arrest him for her murder.

The Gabes said that among other things, police have now showed them surveillance video of Jones arriving at his mom’s house two days after Alexis vanished.

In the video, he unloads several large, heavy garbage bags from his car.

“Pretty much seeing those images and the video, gave us confirmation that she won’t be coming home,” said Gwyn.

Her parents also showed a letter from police which says investigators also found traces of blood and Alexis’ DNA in Jones’ home and in the back of his car.

The Gabes believe there are others close to Jones who know more and they are hoping someone will come forward.

“That’s the one thing we’re trying to work on right now if we do find her body, we just want to bring her home,” said Gwyn.

They say they now have to decide whether to hold a memorial or wait in hopes of finding some trace of their daughter.

The family said that searches will continue in Pioneer, California, 60 miles east of Sacramento.

That’s where investigators say Jones may have disposed of Alexis’ body.

The family also says they found pieces they believe of Alexis’ phone in Oakley in the past few weeks.