Tokyo Central to open location at Bay Street Emeryville

By NBC Bay Area staff

An East Bay mystery has been solved.

For months, people have been trying to figure out what's been going on at a big, empty building at the Bay Street Emeryville shopping area.

As it turns out, a new tenant will be a popular grocery and retail chain from Japan – Tokyo Central.

It's set to open next year and will include a grocery store, upscale Japanese restaurant, made-to-order and ready-to-go foods, health products, appliances, and even anime merchandise.

This will be the second Tokyo Central in the Bay Area. The other one is in Cupertino.

