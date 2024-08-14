Tokyo Central to open location at Bay Street Emeryville

An East Bay mystery has been solved.

For months, people have been trying to figure out what's been going on at a big, empty building at the Bay Street Emeryville shopping area.

As it turns out, a new tenant will be a popular grocery and retail chain from Japan – Tokyo Central.

It's set to open next year and will include a grocery store, upscale Japanese restaurant, made-to-order and ready-to-go foods, health products, appliances, and even anime merchandise.

This will be the second Tokyo Central in the Bay Area. The other one is in Cupertino.