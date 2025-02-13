Toxicology reports show Piedmont crash victims had alcohol, drugs in systems

Toxicology reports show the three college students killed in a crash in Piedmont last November all had alcohol, marijuana and cocaine in their systems, according to the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau.

The deadly crash happened the day before Thanksgiving in the area of Hampton Road and King Avenue. Authorities said the Tesla Cybertruck the students were in slammed into a wall and tree before bursting into flames.

The report also said two of the students died from inhaling toxic fumes and smoke from the crash.

A fourth person in the car survived and continues to recover.