Alameda County

Toxicology reports show Piedmont crash victims had alcohol, drugs in systems

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Toxicology reports show the three college students killed in a crash in Piedmont last November all had alcohol, marijuana and cocaine in their systems, according to the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau.

The deadly crash happened the day before Thanksgiving in the area of Hampton Road and King Avenue. Authorities said the Tesla Cybertruck the students were in slammed into a wall and tree before bursting into flames.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The report also said two of the students died from inhaling toxic fumes and smoke from the crash.

A fourth person in the car survived and continues to recover.

Alameda County Nov 30, 2024

3 victims identified in deadly Piedmont crash

Alameda County Nov 27, 2024

3 killed, 1 injured in fiery Piedmont crash

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Alameda County
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us