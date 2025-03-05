Contra Costa County

Police warn of traffic delays during East Bay Costco grand opening

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The East Bay's newest Costco is opening Friday, and police are warning the public about traffic delays.

The new warehouse is located at Lone Tree Plaza Drive and Heidorn Ranch Road on the border of Antioch and Brentwood. A grand opening ceremony is scheduled for 7 a.m., with ribbon cutting slated for 7:30 a.m.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Antioch police said the grand opening will likely clog traffic in the area, so officials recommend people use the Sand Creek Road exit off Highway 4 for easier access.

"Please plan ahead and allow extra travel time," police said in a Facebook post. "Thank you for your patience!"

Costco grand openings usually draw large crowds and early birds hoping to score rare products and discounts.

This will be the company's fifth location in Contra Costa County.

Brentwood Feb 27

New Costco in the East Bay to open in March

news Feb 26

Costco chairman on why the popular wholesale chain sells diamonds, gold bars and sports cars: ‘Affluent people love a good deal'

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Contra Costa CountyAntiochBrentwood
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us