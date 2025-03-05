Police warn of traffic delays during East Bay Costco grand opening

The East Bay's newest Costco is opening Friday, and police are warning the public about traffic delays.

The new warehouse is located at Lone Tree Plaza Drive and Heidorn Ranch Road on the border of Antioch and Brentwood. A grand opening ceremony is scheduled for 7 a.m., with ribbon cutting slated for 7:30 a.m.

Antioch police said the grand opening will likely clog traffic in the area, so officials recommend people use the Sand Creek Road exit off Highway 4 for easier access.

"Please plan ahead and allow extra travel time," police said in a Facebook post. "Thank you for your patience!"

Costco grand openings usually draw large crowds and early birds hoping to score rare products and discounts.

This will be the company's fifth location in Contra Costa County.