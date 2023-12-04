Trial to start for 2 men in 2021 killing of TV news crew security guard in Oakland

Two men will go trial Monday morning in the killing of a security guard who was protecting a TV news crew in Oakland.

A third suspect is still at-large in the November 2021 fatal shooting of Kevin Nishita, a retired police officer who served in the cities of San Jose, Hayward and Colma.

Monday's trial will begin for suspects Shadihia Mitchell and Hersel Hale, both of whom have been charged with murder.

Nishita was guarding a TV news crew in Oakland when he was shot during Thanksgiving week in 2021. He died in the hospital three days later.

Mitchell is accused of pulling the trigger while Hale is charged as an accomplice.

Nishita's widow is among those pushing for the recall of Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price, saying she feels the suspects in her husband's murder are not being prosecuted aggressively enough.

The third suspect has been identified as LaRon Gilbert. A $40,000 reward has been offered for information leading to his arrest.