Truck Fire on Dumbarton Bridge Blocks All WB Lanes of Highway 84

A big-rig truck caught fire on the Dumbarton Bridge early Monday, blocking all westbound lanes of Highway 84 heading out of Fremont, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The truck fire sent a smoke trail off the bridge, and fire crews also had to block off at least two eastbound lanes in their response to the blaze, the CHP said.

The big-rig was hauling a load of shrimp, the CHP said.

It was unclear how the fire started or if anyone was injured, but traffic backed up quickly during the morning commute.

Officials advised use of alternate routes such as the San Mateo Bridge.