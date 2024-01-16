Man accused of killing Oakland police officer denied bail

A judge denied bail Tuesday for one of the men accused of being involved in the shooting and killing of an Oakland police officer.

Marquise Cooper, 34, was charged Friday with 16 felonies including first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree burglary, according to records.

Back in December, police responded to a reported burglary at a cannabis business along Oakland's Embarcadero. Officer Tuan Le was in plainclothes and driving an unmarked police truck when he was shot in the head.

Police took Le to the hospital, where he later died.

Le was the first Oakland police officer to die in the line of duty in nearly 15 years. He was remembered at a public memorial last Wednesday.

Two men with lengthy criminal histories are also being charged for the murder of Le -- Mark Sanders, 27, and 28-year-old Allen Brown.

A fourth man, Sebron Ray Russell, is being charged with second-degree burglary for his alleged role in the lethal heist.

All four men are expected to attend a plea hearing Thursday morning.