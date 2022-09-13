Antioch

Two-Alarm Fire in Antioch Damages Two Homes; No Injuries

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crews early Tuesday morning responded to a two-alarm fire in Antioch that ignited outside a home and resulted in damage to two homes, according to the Contra Costa Fire District.

Just after midnight, crews responded to the 2400 block of Los Prados Way in Antioch on reports of a residential structure fire, Battalion Chief Bob Atlas said.

The flames started in cypress trees between two houses and spread to the exterior of both homes, he said.

No injuries were reported, but both houses were damaged, Atlas said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Antiochhouse firetwo-alarm fire
