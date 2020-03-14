Two Dead in Fatal San Leandro Shooting

Police are investigating after two men were fatally shot late Friday while they were sitting in a car on East 14th Street in San Leandro.

Officers responded about 11 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the 2100 block of East 14th Street and found the men in the car. One man in his late 20s was taken to a hospital but he died there.

The other victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their names have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the victims and a suspect reportedly spoke just before shots were fired, but a motive isn't known.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the San Leandro Police Department at (510) 577-2740.