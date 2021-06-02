drug traffickng

U.S. Attorney's Office Charges 7 With Drug Trafficking

By Bay City News

The U.S. Attorney's Office has charged six East Bay residents and one Oregon resident with drug trafficking charges related to the distribution of fentanyl in the Bay Area.

Prosecutors say the seven were arrested in connection with the largest-ever seizure of fentanyl in the federal court's Northern District of California.

The seven people arrested were identified as Javier Castro Banegas-Medina, a/k/a Gio, 39; Elmer Rosales-Montes, 28; Jose Ivan Cruz-Caceres, 31; Jihad Jad Tawasha, 34; William Joseph Laughren, 25; Heather Borges, 33; and Alduvi Romero-Lopez, 23.

A news release issued Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Justice said the defendants reside in Oakland, San Leandro, Alameda, and Tracy, as well as in Oregon.

